|
International Edition
Monday
January, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Signs of anger
|
The China Post news staff with AP January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in Washington and cities around the world Saturday.
Although the protests varied widely in turnout and in the core issues being advocated, they all shared two similarities. The first: an overt rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The second: signs.
Here's a look at some of the most creative posters from the marches.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
5
HISTORIC HEALING
6
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?
10
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'