Signs of anger
The China Post news staff with AP  January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in Washington and cities around the world Saturday.

Although the protests varied widely in turnout and in the core issues being advocated, they all shared two similarities. The first: an overt rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The second: signs.

Here's a look at some of the most creative posters from the marches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

