Women's marches draw millions around world

WASHINGTON -- More than two million people flooded U.S. cities on Saturday as women opposed to Donald Trump led a peaceful, stunning rebuke against the new U.S. president that was echoed in sister protests around the world.

As a sea of demonstrators brought downtown Washington to a standstill, streaming past the White House in a joyous parade of pink "pussyhats," Trump launched a withering attack on the media, accusing it of downplaying attendance at his swearing-in a day earlier.

Their scale illustrated the depth of resistance to the Republican hardliner, who many fear will roll back the rights of women, immigrants and minorities.

Although the U.S. capital does not release crowd counts, organizers of the main protest, the Women's March on Washington, told AFP they estimated turnout at one million — quadrupling initial expectations — with some 600 sister protests held around the globe.

"I'm part of history, and one day will tell my children about this," said 16-year-old Maria Iman, who traveled to Washington with fellow high school students from Illinois. "It feels amazing."

A tide of women and men — teens, pensioners, parents with toddlers on their shoulders — swelled into the streets around the National Mall for hours before flowing towards the White House in a determined show of unity.

"Women won't back down," "Women's rights are human rights" and "Thank you Trump — you turned me into an activist," read some of the thousands of handmade signs held aloft in the capital.

Educator Tanya Gaxiola, 39, who flew in from Tucson, Arizona, expressed concern that Trump will seek to restrict abortion laws and otherwise clamp down on women's rights.

"He's a narcissist and seeks approval, and this is a big display of disapproval," Gaxiola said. "Hopefully, it catches his attention."