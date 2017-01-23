|
Forest fires ravage Chile
AP January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Pumanque, 140 kilometers south of Santiago on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Chilean government declared a state of emergency in several central areas due to forest fires that have destroyed more than 35,000 hectares of woods so far.
