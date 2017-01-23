Tornado wreaks havoc on small Mississippi village, killing four

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- Rain was pouring down in the pre-dawn darkness, and the wind was picking up as Darryl McMorris ran for his daughters' bedroom. The windows started blowing out as he dove on top of his girls, grabbing one under each arm as he tried to protect them.

"As soon as I did that it seemed like we were flying in the air," he recalled Saturday. Walls began to collapse and the house began to blow apart as his daughters screamed. But he held on tight.

When the tornado finished ripping its way through their Hattiesburg home he and the two girls were under a wall. Their house appears to be a total loss, bedding tossed 50 feet into a tree and their oldest daughter asking, "Is God mad at us?" But they're alive.

"I don't see how we survived this," said his fiancee Shanise.

Across the tornado's devastating path, families were taking stock of the damage, hugging friends and neighbors, grieving over the remains of their homes and in many cases mourning those killed.

Authorities said four people died when the twister touched down around 3:35 a.m. Saturday. Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says damage reports indicate it touched down in Lamar County before ripping into Forrest County and skirting just south of downtown Hattiesburg — the state's fourth largest city.

The tornado continued across the Leaf River into neighboring Petal. Emergency management officials said the severe weather also damaged Perry and Jones counties.

Teams are out assessing the damage. Already they know that the tornado was accompanied by a deluge of rain — 3.42 inches (8.7 centimeters) over a six to seven hour period Saturday morning — Hefferan said.

And the bad weather isn't over yet.

The weather service anticipates another round Saturday night. A tornado watch was already in effect until 9 p.m. in parts of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, warning that hail, gusting winds and tornadoes are possible.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict on Saturday afternoon released the names of the dead: Earnest Perkins, 58; Cleveland Madison, 20; David Wayne McCoy, 47 and Simona Cox, 72.

Monica McCarty lost her father — Perkins — who died in the same trailer park where she and her boyfriend live and her son — Madison — who was apparently crushed to death while in bed at her mother's house where he lived.

Standing amid the tornado's carnage, McCarty wept as her boyfriend, Tackeem Molley, comforted her.

"They couldn't get him out of the house. They said he was lying in the bed," McCarty said of her son.

Molley said he and McCarty were in a trailer when the storm hit. Molley, whose bare foot was bandaged, said he climbed out through a hole in what had either been the trailer's roof or wall.

"I had a little hole I could squeeze out of," he said.

In the surrounding neighborhood, power company trucks ran up and down the streets and city backhoe plowed debris from the road. Dozens of homes were damaged and sheet metal was strewn everywhere.