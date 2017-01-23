Police use shipping containers to isolate Brazil prison gangs

NATAL, Brazil -- Brazilian police used shipping containers on Saturday to try to separate rival gangs in a prison where clashes one week ago left at least 26 people dead.

Elite officers entered the Alcacuz prison near Natal in northern Brazil to build a makeshift wall with the containers to impede access between wings of the facility.

At the same time, 1,800 soldiers patrolled the streets of Natal, where attacks against buses and state buildings have surged in recent days, in riots linked to the battle between the gangs. Public transport was partially halted over the weekend.

Police said 18 containers will create a temporary barrier in the Alcacuz prison.

In two weeks' time they will be replaced with a concrete wall, a spokesman for the state government told AFP.

It remains to be seen whether the obstacles will prevent further bloodshed.

A week ago, clashes in the prison left 26 inmates massacred, most of them beheaded.

On Thursday, a day after some 200 prisoners were bussed out of the overcrowded facility, fresh violence broke out between prisoners brandishing knives.

Media reports said two people were killed, but there was no toll given by authorities.