Terry Gou mulls US$7 billion panel investment in U.S.

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Sunday if the United States offers him free land, he might join major clients such as Apple Inc. to invest over US$7 billion to set up panel manufacturing plants there.

Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, made his remarks while meeting local and foreign media representatives during his company's year-end weiya party.

He said Hon Hai's Japanese affiliate, Sharp Corp., has core technologies and is cooperating with Corning Inc. of the United States. He has reached an agreement with Apple Inc., which needs quality display products, to jointly invest in a project to make panels in the U.S.

Whether he will go ahead with the investment plan will depend on whether the U.S. is willing to offer land "at a cost of US$1" for building the panel plants. Pennsylvania is quite active in luring such an investment, he disclosed.

"If a U.S. state is willing to provide low-cost land, electricity and water, why not invest there?" Gou said.

He added that newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump should love to see a vertically integrated industry such as panel manufacturing grow and develop in the country.

"If our US$7 billion project can go ahead, it will be a win-win-win strategy for all," he added.

He boasted that he might be the world's No. 1 individual in terms of investments in making LCD panels.

Weiya is a year-end event usually organized by companies for their employees, to express their thanks for their workers' contributions.