Trump presidency could be good for ties with U.S.: ex-premier

NEW YORK -- Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫) said Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 poses more of an opportunity than a challenge for Taiwan and that the country should take the the opportunity to enhance relations with the United States.

Yu made the comment in New York after concluding a visit to the U.S. at the head of the Taiwanese delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Trump in Washington, D.C.

Yu said that in addition to extending congratulations, the Taiwanese delegation used the U.S. trip to meet with members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and visit U.S. think tanks and the Washington-based American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to allow them to better understand Taiwan's ideas and sincerity about the development of relations with the U.S.

Yu said in his meetings with U.S. representatives, he clearly expressed the hope of deepening U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade cooperation, joint efforts toward peace in the Asia-Pacific and U.S. support for Taiwan's participation in the international community.

He said he also told them about Taiwan's understanding of the great importance Trump attaches to the U.S. economy and his "America first" policy, and Trump's questioning of Beijing's "one China" policy.

Yu said he made it clear that Taiwan wants to sign a free trade agreement with the U.S. to consolidate bilateral economic and trade ties.