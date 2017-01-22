Women's marches kick off Down Under

SYDNEY -- Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders on Saturday took to the streets in reaction to Donald Trump's inauguration, kicking off the Women's March day of global protest against the new U.S. president.

Several thousand women and men joined the movement in central Sydney and a similar number turned out in Melbourne, AFP reporters said.

Hundreds also demonstrated in New Zealand's capital Wellington as well as in Auckland at the start of a day that will culminate with marches in Washington, where more than 200,000 are expected, and across dozens of U.S. cities.

Organizers say more than 600 coordinated protests will take place around the world in defense of women's rights and against hatred and bigotry following Trump's inauguration.

Anti-Trump demonstrations in downtown Washington erupted in violence on Friday when more than 200 people were arrested for vandalism.

But there were no reports of trouble Down Under where Women's March organizers had called for a peaceful protest.

"Hatred, hate speech, bigotry, discrimination, prejudicial policies — these are not American problems, these are global problems," Women's March Sydney co-founder Mindy Freiband told the crowd.

Under Sydney's summer sun there were not too many sporting the pink "pussyhats" — woolly hats with cat ears — that have become a symbol of the Women's March movement.

They are a play on the words "pussycat" and "pussy" in a bid to claim back the derogatory term for female genitalia that Trump used about groping women in a leaked tape.