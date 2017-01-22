|
President leads standing ovation for ex-rival Clinton
|
AFP January 22, 2017, 12:34 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday led a standing ovation for his defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, saying he was "honored" she and her husband had attended his inauguration.
"I was honored when I heard that former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were coming today and I would like you to stand up," he said while addressing lawmakers, his cabinet nominees and other dignitaries at a Congressional luncheon.
"There's nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people," Trump added as attendees rose and clapped.
The Republican billionaire clashed brutally with both Clintons during the hard-fought campaign — labeling his Democratic rival corrupt, and digging up past allegations of sexual misconduct by her husband.
Clinton has largely retreated from public view since Trump's upset win in November shattered
|
