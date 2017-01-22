Handover of power now includes @POTUS handle

AP -- Donald Trump built his campaign on early morning tweet storms and hashtag-worthy slogans. Now president, he's in control of the White House's powerful social media arsenal, including the official @POTUS Twitter account that has nearly 14 million followers.

The technological transition came just as Trump took the oath of office Friday, giving him a clean digital slate while preserving hundreds of tweets and posts made during President Barack Obama's time in office.

The White House's official Twitter and Facebook accounts were quickly purged and rebranded for the new administration, the first time social media accounts have been part of the transition.

Trump sent his first tweets as president from @realDonaldTrump, the personal account where his thousands of candid views on everything from immigration to golf course conditions helped propel him into a political force.

A few hours later, the @POTUS account sprung to life with a photo from the swearing-in.

Obama sent a farewell tweet from @POTUS on Friday morning and followed up a few hours later with one from his personal account (seen below).