Taiwan president congratulates Trump on inauguration day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday congratulated Donald Trump and Mike Pence on becoming U.S. president and vice president and said she hopes for even better relations between Taiwan and the United States under the Trump administration.

Using her recently reactivated Twitter account, Tsai said that democracy is what ties Taiwan and the United States together and that she looks forward to advancing the friendship and partnership between the two countries.

In a press release, the Presidential Office said that Tsai was offering congratulations to Trump and Pence on behalf of the people of Taiwan.

The president believes the United States is Taiwan's most important international ally, with both sides sharing common values such as freedom, democracy and respect for human rights, according to the press release.

The close and long-standing cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, security and culture has not only led to a strong friendship between the people of the two countries but has made a remarkable contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia Pacific region, it said.

Tsai hopes that, under the Trump administration, bilateral relations will see further development and cooperation, to the benefit of both countries and the international community as a whole.

Tsai logged onto her Twitter account last week for the first time in more than two years during a visit to the headquarters of the social networking service in San Francisco. She was in the northern California city on a transit after visiting Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America.

Trump took office as U.S. president in Washington, D.C. at around noon Friday, which was 01:00 Saturday in Taipei.