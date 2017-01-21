Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

WASHINGTON -- . Donald Trump became the 45th president of United States on Friday, ushering in a new political era that is cheered and feared in equal measure.

The 70-year-old Republican billionaire placed his left hand on a bible used by Abraham Lincoln and recited the 35-word oath spoken since George Washington, and then launched into a much-anticipated inaugural address, during which he vowed that from now on every US decision would be guided by a vision that puts "only America first."

"Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come," said the 70-year-old Republican, before the nation's top political dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of supporters massed on the National Mall.

"We will face challenges. We will confront hardships, but we will get the job done."

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first," Trump vowed.

"Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC. And giving it back to you, the people," he pledged.

"Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again," Trump said as he concluded his address.

"Thank you. God bless you and God bless America!"

Trump's inauguration caps the improbable rise to power of the Manhattan real estate mogul, who had never before held elected office, served in the government or the armed forces.

A crowd of hundreds of thousands looked on, including outgoing president Barack Obama and Trump's defeated election opponent Hillary Clinton -- who narrowly missed out on becoming America's first female president.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Thomas Mendenhall, 68, a retired banker from Missouri. "We just want change."

Meteoric political rise

When Trump descended the escalators of his glitzy New York tower in June 2015, his run for office was dismissed and even mocked.

His staff, many shunned by friends for supporting a man who has been labeled a racist and bigot by his critics, will become power players in the White House.

In the primaries, Trump dominated a crowded Republican presidential field with smash-mouth rhetoric and star power. He rode that same wave of anti-elite sentiment to victory over Clinton in the November election.