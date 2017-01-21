Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia marks inauguration

WASHINGTON -- The inauguration of Donald Trump is a big thing for a small town in Slovenia where the future U.S. first lady traces her roots.

Starting Friday, the industrial town of Sevnica plans three days of events to mark the inauguration and welcome all guests wishing to see where Melania Trump grew up.

Mayor Srecko Ocvirk says Sevnica has organized free guided tours, a display of locally produced goods and brands in the 12th century castle above the old town and a festival of grape vine pruning. The products include locally-made sausages and wine and a line of women's slippers from Sevnica's Kopitarna shoe factory.

"We want to mark it with nice, appropriate products," Ocvirk told The Associated Press.

Melania Trump has hired a law firm in Slovenia to protect her name and image from being used on numerous products that recently have sprung up in her native land.

Born Melanija Knavs in nearby Novo Mesto in 1970, Melania Trump grew up in Sevnica while Slovenia was part of the Communist-ruled former Yugoslavia.

She left in her 20s to pursue a modeling career. The last time she is believed to have visited Slovenia was in July 2002, when she introduced Donald Trump to her parents at the lakeside Grand Hotel Toplice in the resort town of Bled.

Sevnica residents have invited the U.S. presidential couple to come visit.