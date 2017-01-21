|
Crew enters Hawaii dome for 8-month Mars study
|
AP January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
Six carefully selected scientists have entered a man-made dome on a remote Hawaii volcano as part of a human-behavior study that could help NASA as it draws up plans for sending astronauts on long missions to Mars.
The four men and two women moved into their new simulated space home Thursday afternoon on Mauna Loa, settling into the vinyl-covered shelter of 1,200 square feet, or about the size of a small, two-bedroom home, for an eight-month stay.
They will have no physical contact with people in the outside world and will work with a 20-minute delay in communications with their support crew, or the time it would take for an email to reach Earth from Mars.
The NASA-funded project will study the psychological difficulties associated with living in isolated and confined conditions for an extended period.
|
