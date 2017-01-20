Soros: Trump a 'would-be dictator' who will rattle markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor George Soros said Thursday he views President-elect Donald Trump as an "impostor and con man and a would-be dictator" who will rattle financial markets.

Soros, a big supporter of Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign, said he is confident Trump will be checked by Congress and the Constitution.

"He would be dictator if he could get away with it but he won't be able to," Soros said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Soros made the comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just a day before Trump's inauguration.

"I personally am convinced that (Trump) is going to fail," Soros said. "Not because of people like me who would like him to fail, but because the ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory."

He said he expects financial markets to "not do very well" because of the uncertainty generated by the Trump administration.

Representatives for Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.