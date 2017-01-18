US F-35 Joint Strike Fighter squadron arrives in Japan

TAIPEI -- The US Marines Corps' (USMC) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter squadron arrived at an air base in Iwakuni, Japan on Wednesday, marking the first overseas deployment of the fifth-generation stealth jets.

USMC officers said the deployment of the US$104 million jets – closely watched by China and North Korea – shows Washington's commitment to the defense of Japan.

Tensions between Japan and China have spiked over the past year as the Pacific powers wrangle over control of the Diaoyu Island, known as Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea.

The 10 Lockheed Martin F-35B departed their former base at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona on Jan. 9 for Iwakuni. The remaining six stealth jet fighters will be delivered in June, according to the USMC.

As the fifth-generation fighters, they are the world's first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft, it noted.

Describing the fighters as the "most capable, modern and lethal platform in the US inventory," USM pilot Maj. Jimmy Braudt said bringing the squadron to Iwakuni "demonstrates the US government's commitment to the defense of Japan."

"The F-35B represents the future of Marine Corps tactical aviation, and bringing it to Japan makes MCAS (Marine Corps Air Stateion) Iwakuni the second only operational F-35B base," Braudt said, adding one of the fighter's capabilities is a powerful sensor suite that fuses together several different sources and provides superior situational awareness to the pilot.

"It will be the first short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft permanently based in this theater, and it is capable of countering modern threat systems beyond what legacy aircraft were designed to handle," he said.

The USMC conducts the essential training needed to accomplish their assigned mission, including the training and operations required to be ready to defend the Pacific region as necessary.

As the F-35s are seen as the most expensive in US history, some wonder whether Japan will be asked to provide more for their national security, given the uncertainty induced by incoming US President Donald Trump's administration.

Last month, Trump met with Lockheed Martin CEO at the Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate, and told reporters later that the US will get F-35 costs down and that "we're going to do it beautifully."

It remains to be seen how reducing the amount of financial resources dedicated to a military jet program can appear as an aesthetically pleasing course of action, but, as with many things Trump says, it simply cannot be ruled out, analysts said.