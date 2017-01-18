China, Taiwan should sit down for talks: former Premier Yu

Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun, leader of Taiwan's delegation to the U.S. presidential inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, called for dialogue between China and Taiwan on Tuesday.

In a press conference held in New York, Yu urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to consider "peaceful universal values" and that both sides of the Taiwan Strait could engage in dialogue, exchanges and practical negotiations.

Yu also outlined the three goals of the Taiwanese delegation: deepening U.S.-Taiwan economic cooperation, working together toward peace in the Asian region and bolstering Taiwan's international participation.

Discussing whether cross-strait relations had become unbalanced in recent months, the former premier said that Taiwan remained positive and that it would continue maintaining the status quo in good faith.

"Our goodwill and promises have not changed. (We're) carefully considering how China is dealing with it," he said.

Speaking on the subject of the previous conversation between President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Trump, Yu remarked that Taiwan was "very low-key" on that matter and that it was Trump who had publicized the phone call.

Trump's remarks and his conversation with Tsai have increased Taiwan and Tsai's international visibility and has greatly aided Taiwanese issues, Yu added.

Yu was chosen by Tsai to lead the 11-member delegation that includes Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung, Chiayi County Magistrate Chang Hwa-kuan, adviser to the National Security Council Tung Chen-yuan, and Yu's wife, Yang Bao-yu.

The Taiwanese delegation also includes lawmakers: Chen Ting-fei of the ruling Democratic Democratic Progressive Party; Ko Chih-en, Lu Yu-ling and Lin Wei-chou of the main opposition Kuomintang; Freddy Lim of the New Power Party and Chen Yi-chieh of the People First Party.