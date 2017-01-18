Obama hails the 'guidance, comfort' of books

WASHINGTON -- As a great admirer of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president, Barack Obama, the 44th, shares with his distant predecessor a passionately felt hobby — for books, and for reading.

Books, Obama said in one of his final interviews before he leaves office on Friday, have provided comfort, succor and guidance during his eight years at the helm of the world's only superpower.

"At a time when events move so quickly and so much information is transmitted," he told The New York Times, reading helped him "slow down and get perspective."

Books also gave him "the ability to get in somebody else's shoes," he said.

Obama noted it was impossible to say whether this had made him "a better president."

"But what I can say is that they have allowed me to sort of maintain my balance during the course of eight years, because this is a place that comes at you hard and fast and doesn't let up."

Asked which books he had turned to in some of the low points of his presidency — such as the financial crisis that left the U.S. on the edge of a precipice, and the Newtown massacre in which 20 young schoolchildren were murdered — Obama noted that the job can be "very isolating."

"So sometimes you have to sort of hop across history to find folks who have been similarly feeling isolated, and that's been useful," he said.

Among the writers and leaders who had given him "a sense of solidarity," Obama said, were Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

"Churchill's a good writer," he added. "And I loved reading Teddy Roosevelt's writing."

Presidential biographies had been useful, Obama said, in helping him shrug off any notion that "whatever's going on right now is uniquely disastrous or amazing or difficult."

"It just serves you well to think about Roosevelt trying to navigate through World War II," said Obama.

Shakespeare and Naipaul

In his book "Dreams From My Father," Obama — whose father was black but who was raised by his white mother and grandparents — said that as a young man, he turned to writers like James Baldwin, Richard Wright, W.E.B. Du Bois and Malcolm X in an effort "to raise myself to be a black man in America."