Trumping Trump? NY's Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'

SYRACUSE, New York -- An ambitious Democratic governor with possible White House aspirations has a formula for staying blue in the time of Trump: Take your progressive message directly to angst-ridden middle-class voters.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to break from tradition and roll out his state-of-the-state address in a series of speeches across the state this past week infuriated lawmakers he essentially bypassed. But his populist proposals, including free college tuition, expanded child care tax credits and a "buy American" plan, appear to have landed with at least some of his intended target.

"It was a personal touch. When you're in Albany, you don't get the vibe and the feel of the people," said Syracuse steelworker Keith Odume, who attended Cuomo's speech and was particularly impressed with his plan to give American companies preference in state purchases.

But some wonder just how sincere Cuomo really is, questioning whether his middle-class outreach formula that he defiantly posed as an alternative to Donald Trump is nothing more than the groundwork for a presidential run.

And they question where this formula — combining progressive social programs and big spending on airports, train stations and water infrastructure — was during Cuomo's previous six years as governor.

"He hasn't done anything for me," said Adam Kelley, an unemployed carpenter who was walking through downtown Syracuse as Cuomo delivered a speech nearby.