After a long decline, St. Louis tries to rebuild

ST. LOUIS -- It's tough to rebuild a city's image when the national perception is that it peaked a century ago, and when recent news has sometimes been dismal.

St. Louis was the nation's fourth largest city in 1904, the year it hosted both the Olympics and the World's Fair. Since then, a half-million in population has been lost to the suburbs. The majestic Gateway Arch towers above a downtown eerily quiet at night, except when baseball's Cardinals are playing.

Today's St. Louis, with 320,000 residents, ranks 60th in population. Last year it lost its NFL team, and vivid images of rioting after the 2014 police shooting of an unarmed, black 18-year-old in nearby Ferguson fed impressions of racial turmoil.

But the city's fortunes might finally be looking up, thanks to a surprising surge in business startups.

Forbes recently cited St. Louis as the fastest-growing city for startups, and the analytical website fivethirtyeight.com listed St. Louis as the second-fastest growing startup community in the fall. The region is now home to more than 700 bioscience companies, many launched in the last few years and linked to the city's universities and medical institutions.

St. Louis leaders hope the city at last has found a way to fill the huge gap left by the loss of Fortune 500 companies, such as Trans World Airlines and McDonnell Douglas, after corporate mergers, and the closing of manufacturing plants.

Expanded science and health employment has helped revive other sagging Rust Belt cities, notably Pittsburgh, where sprawling medical complexes and research on robotics and artificial intelligence have helped replace defunct steel mills.

"I actually think the heyday of St. Louis was 1904," said Dedric Carter, who oversees entrepreneurship efforts at Washington University in St. Louis. "There were certainly down cycles in years after that. But I look at the future as harkening back to that heyday that was 1904, when there was great building, there was great innovation."

Still, the city's serious problems make unclear how far the revival will go. Despite highly publicized efforts to create more economic opportunity in the African-American community, 36 percent of black residents live below the poverty line, compared with 15 percent of whites. And in a city nearly evenly split between whites and blacks, the vast majority of violent crime victims — and assailants — are black.

'So many opportunities'