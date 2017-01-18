|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
US park visits hit record high for 3rd straight year
By Brady McCombs, AP
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
SALT LAKE CITY -- Visits to U.S. national parks set a record in 2016 for the third consecutive year as landmarks such Zion, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain experienced historic levels of popularity that brought collateral headaches stemming from overcrowded roads and trails and increasing visitor misbehavior.
At many parks, visitors waited an hour or more in cars to get through entrance gates and then spent the day trying to outmaneuver fellow visitors for parking spots and room on popular trails. They left behind enormous amounts of trash and sometimes, human waste.
Overall visitation to national parks is on track to surpass 325 million in 2016, breaking last year's all-time high of 307 million, federal figures show. The record-breaking three-year stretch came after parks visitation ebbed and flowed between 255-287 million for nearly three decades.
The National Park Service launched a major marketing campaign to celebrate its 100th birthday in 2016, including free passes for every fourth-grader and their families. That renewed attention coupled with reasonable gas prices and an improved economy likely fueled the increase, said National Parks Service spokesman Jeffrey Olson.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
4
President outlines government priorities for 2017
5
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
6
HISTORIC HEALING
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
9
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
10
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?