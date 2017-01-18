It's a Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Trump

ATLANTA -- As Americans celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leaders and activists are trying to reconcile the transition from the nation's first black president to a president-elect still struggling to connect with most non-white voters.

King's daughter on Monday encouraged Americans to fight for the slain civil rights leader's vision of love and justice "no matter who is in the White House."

In Atlanta, Bernice King addressed more than 2,000 people gathered at her father's Ebenezer Baptist Church four days before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. She spoke on the same day that her brother, Martin Luther King III, met privately with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump won fewer than 1 out of 10 black voters in November after a campaign of racially charged rhetoric, and tensions have flared anew with his recent criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis, whom the president-elect called "all talk" and "no action."

Chaos and Community

Bernice King avoided a detailed critique of Trump, but said the nation still has a choice between "chaos and community," as her father once said.

"At the end of the day, the Donald Trumps come and go," Bernice King said. But, she added "we still have to find a way to create" what her father called "the beloved community."

The current Ebenezer pastor, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, avoiding calling Trump by name, but praised his predecessor. "Thank you, Barack Obama," he said. "I'm sad to see you go."

In South Carolina, speakers at a state Capitol rally reminded attendees that minority voters' power at the ballot box has never been more important, while some attendees expressed unease about Trump joining the Republican majorities that control Capitol Hill.

"It's going to be different, that's for sure," said Diamond Moore, a Benedict College senior who came to the Capitol. "I'm going to give Trump a chance. But I'm also ready to march."