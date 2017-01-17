Taiwan delegation to Trump inauguration arrives in U.S.

NEW YORK -- Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun arrived in New York on Monday night at the head of the Taiwanese delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of United States President-elect Donal Trump scheduled for Friday in Washington, D.C.

On arriving, Yu said he planned to convey his congratulations to the president-elect, as well as the desire of Taiwan's people and government for increased cooperation and exchanges with the United States.

Yu said he believed the Taiwanese government would seek greater engagement with the new U.S. administration through various channels, in an effort to pursue mutually beneficial bilateral outcomes based on shared values.

He also said he would like to congratulate President-elect Trump in person though accepted that was unlikely.

Yu was chosen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to lead the 11-member delegation that includes Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Chiayi County Magistrate Chang Hwa-kuan (張花冠), Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), an advisor to the National Security Council, and Yu's wife, Yang Bao-yu (楊寶玉).

Other members of the Taiwanese delegation include lawmakers Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party; Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) and Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) of the main opposition Kuomintang; Freddy Lim (林昶佐) of the New Power Party and Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) of the People First Party.

The government is sending the delegation to demonstrate the importance it attaches to close and friendly relations between the governments and peoples of the two countries, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tsai has given the Taiwan delegation the task of "congratulating, thanking and interacting," Yu previously said.