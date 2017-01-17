Mexican resort shooting kills 5, panics festival-goers

PLAYA DEL CARMEN — Gunfire broke out in a crowded beachfront nightclub throbbing with electronic music before dawn Monday, causing five deaths and setting off a bloody stampede by screaming concertgoers at an international festival in this Caribbean resort.

At least one person died in the crush to escape and some of the 15 people wounded or injured were hurt in the rush out, authorities said.

Quintana Roo state Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech ruled out any terror attack, and the state's governor said it involved a personal dispute. Pech said the shooting erupted when security personnel tried to stop a man from entering the Blue Parrot club with a gun.

Three of those killed were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival, Pech said. The gunman apparently fled.

"I was thinking it was the same thing that happened in Paris, some guy just walking in and shooting people at a restaurant, bang bang bang, a terrorist attack," said New Zealand tourist Tyler Klee, who was outside the club when shots rang out.

"Everyone ran, everyone was terrified, looking for their friends ... We were running away and then you hear more shots fired, like you don't know if you're going to be shot in the back or not."

His friend Ben Forbes, from Australia, said: "It happened pretty quickly as well ... You still didn't know where they were, how many there were."

State officials initially said the dead included an Italian, a Colombian and two Canadians, while not giving a country for the fifth victim. The state prosecutor's office later said that only one Canadian was killed, and the U.S. Embassy confirmed that one of those killed was a U.S. citizen.

Canada's Global Affairs Department identified its dead citizen as Kirk J. Wilson of Toronto. It said at least two Canadians were among the injured. Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed one of its citizens died.

Pech, the state attorney general, said the 15 people with injuries included a Mexican woman who was seriously injured. He said eight of the injured, including two U.S. citizens, were treated at hospitals for minor injuries and released.

The shooting occurred near the largest exit, setting off chaos as concert goers had to scramble over a metal fence to escape to the beach.