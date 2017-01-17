|
Trump tweets send sales of Lewis' books soaring
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Two of John Lewis' books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer's best-seller list. Sales of the civil rights leader's graphic novel "March" and his 2015 memoir "Walking With the Wind" skyrocketed following his feud with President-elect Donald Trump over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. After Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's victory, Trump tweeted that the 16-term Georgia representative "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district." Support for Lewis among Democrats sent sales of his most popular books soaring late Saturday and early Sunday.
