Thousands expected for Washington MLK march
AP
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- Thousands are expected in Washington for a march organizers say is designed to "protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." and to "preserve the legacy of President Barack Obama."
The National Action Network, the group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, is sponsoring Saturday's "We Shall Not Be Moved" march and rally ahead of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Participants are gathering near the Washington Monument. Organizers' plan is to march down Independence Avenue to a park near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. A rally at the end of the march is scheduled to begin at noon.
Weather could put a damper on things. The National Weather Service says snow, freezing rain and sleet are expected before noon followed by rain and freezing rain.
