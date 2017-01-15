Woman stolen at birth learns true identity, meets family

WALTERBORO, South Carolina -- Stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born, an 18-year-old woman finally learned her true identity and was reunited Friday with her birth family, by video chat. The woman she thought was her mother was charged with her kidnapping.

Thanks to DNA analysis, the 18-year-old now knows her birth name: Kamiyah Mobley.

She's in good health but understandably overwhelmed, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Gloria Williams, 51, was arrested at her home in Walterboro, South Carolina, early Friday on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

Mobley — who was raised under her given name, Alexis Manigo — was allowed to spend a few emotional moments with Williams on Friday. She cried "Momma" through the caged window of a security door after Williams waived extradition to Florida, according to WXJT-TV, which posted a video online.

A much different scene was described by the young woman's birth family. They cried "tears of joy" after a detective told them their baby had been found. Within hours Friday, they were able to reconnect over FaceTime.

'Looks like her daddy'

"She looks just like her daddy," her paternal grandmother, Velma Aiken of Jacksonville, told The Associated Press after they were able to see each other for the first time. "She acted like she'd been talking to us all the time. She told us she'd be here soon to see us."

Mobley was only eight hours old when she was taken from her young mother by a woman posing as a nurse at University Medical Center. A massive search ensued, with helicopters circling the hospital and the city on high alert. Thousands of tips came in over the years, but she had disappeared.

All that time, Kamiyah's neighbors in Walterboro knew her as Gloria Williams' daughter.

The case broke thanks to a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Robert Lowery, a center vice president. He would not say from whom the tip came.

But the center soon reached out to the cold case detectives at the sheriff's office, and Mobley provided a swab of her cheek for DNA analysis that proved the match, the sheriff said.

"This was something brand new to all of us," said Tesha Stephens, a cousin of Williams', who spoke to reporters outside their home Friday evening.

The center has tracked 308 infant abductions since 1983 by nonfamily members in the U.S. Of those cases, 12 were still missing at the end of last month. That's now one number smaller.