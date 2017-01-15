News
Obamas donate daughters' swing set to Washington shelter

AP
January 15, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- The swing set that President Barack Obama installed on the South Lawn for his young daughters eight years ago has a new home.

The White House says the Obamas donated the set to a shelter in southeast Washington. The Obamas are planning to visit the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Program and join residents for a service project Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Obamas installed the cedar and North American Redwood swing set in March 2009, shortly after moving to the White House.

Daughters Malia and Sasha - who at the time were ages 10 and 7, respectively, - are now 18 and 15.

The White House says the swing set was carted away from its location just outside the Oval Office last month.

