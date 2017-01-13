President Tsai arrives in El Salvador on final leg of tour

SAN SALVADOR -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived in El Salvador Thursday on the fourth and final leg of her current state visit to four Central American countries, saying that she hoped to continue promoting bilateral exchanges based on the existing foundation.

She was received by El Salvador Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez at the airport.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Tsai said her visit was in the spirit of mutual help and benefit and that she hoped both countries would continue their bilateral cooperation to promote economic and cultural exchanges.

El Salvador is a firm and important friend of Taiwan's, she said, adding that she was looking forward to meeting with El Salvador President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Pointing out that her delegation included Taiwanese business representatives, Tsai also said she hoped the visit will help open up new business opportunities between the two countries.

While in El Salvador, Tsai will visit the secretariat of the Central American Integration System, before leaving for San Francisco for a stopover Friday.

The president is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Jan. 15., wrapping up her nine-day visit to four of Taiwan's Central American allies, including Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The visit is aimed at consolidating ties with Taiwan's diplomatic allies in that region after the small West African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan Dec. 20, 2016 in favor of ties with China.