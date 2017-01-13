|
International Edition
Friday
January, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
CNA
January 13, 2017, 10:19 am TWN
TAIPEI -- U.S. airline company Delta Air Lines will stop serving Taiwan in May, media reports quoted local travel agents as saying Friday.
Many travel agents have been informed that the flight between Taoyuan and Tokyo on May 24 will be the last one the company based in Atlanta, Georgia operates out of Taiwan, the reports said.
The reports cited competition from budget airlines as the reason for Delta's decision to withdraw from the Taiwan market.
Delta Air Lines will reportedly make an official announcement after Jan. 15.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
HISTORIC HEALING
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
China might punish Taiwan: media
9
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
10
UK approves techniques to make babies from DNA of 3 people