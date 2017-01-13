FARC rebels could start disarming within weeks

UNITED NATIONS, United States -- After some delays, Colombia's FARC rebels could begin disarming in the coming weeks and the laying down of weapons under the historic peace deal could be completed by early June, Jean Arnault, the head of the U.N. political mission in Colombia, said Wednesday.

Arnault told the Security Council that the main focus of the peace effort now was setting up 26 U.N.-monitored camps where the rebels will gather to hand over their weapons.

Once the camps are set up, this "will hopefully allow the arms laydown process to begin in the next few weeks," he said.

An amnesty law passed in late December cleared one of the hurdles in the way of disarmament, but Arnault cited logistical problems linked to the large number and remote locations of the camps among other issues.

About 350 of the 450 monitors serving in a U.N. peace mission have been deployed to oversee the laying down of weapons.

Construction has begun on one third of the camps while preparations are ongoing in another third, but the remainder face difficulties, Arnault said.