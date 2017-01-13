News
Flooding the lines

Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP
January 13, 2017
With Russian River waters rising, Dustin Coupe of Guerneville, California talks with an operator via phone booth on River Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dozens of Northern California residents have been rescued by boats and fire trucks from flooded homes near Hollister, California as a drought-busting series of storms moved out of the region. Days of rain and snow have toppled trees and forced people out of water-logged homes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

