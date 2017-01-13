Flooding the lines

With Russian River waters rising, Dustin Coupe of Guerneville, California talks with an operator via phone booth on River Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dozens of Northern California residents have been rescued by boats and fire trucks from flooded homes near Hollister, California as a drought-busting series of storms moved out of the region. Days of rain and snow have toppled trees and forced people out of water-logged homes.