Streep's Trump speech has galvanizing effect

NEW YORK -- Speaking in a hoarse voice that quivered with emotion, Meryl Streep silenced a boisterous Golden Globes crowd and sparked a clamor heard around the country, all the way to Trump Tower.

Streep's impassioned speech against Donald Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's awards has been heard like a battle cry in a left-leaning Hollywood that has been trying to reconcile itself to a Trump presidency it overwhelmingly didn't vote for. Her speech has also further intensified the divide between Hollywood and Trump supporters, who call Streep another example of media elite on a soapbox.

Though Trump is yet to take office, the arts and the President-elect are increasingly on a collision course. Trump has criticized the cast of "Hamilton," which voiced its concerns about inclusion to Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he went to see the show on Broadway. Seeing political parallels in its story of underdog rebellion, some Trump supporters called for a boycott of the "Star Wars" film "Rogue One." And now, following Streep's remarks, he on Monday called the most decorated actress in Hollywood "overrated," even though he in 2015 called her one of his favorites actresses and "a fine person, too."

With such institutions as "Star Wars" and Streep in the crosshairs, the culture wars have gone nuclear. Battle lines and boycotts are being formed ahead of the Jan. 20 Inauguration, at which some entertainers have refused to perform. Some conservatives have already vowed on social media not to watch the Feb. 26th Academy Awards, which promises to be rife with political protest.

'Childish, churlish, petulant'

How the growing discord will affect the tenor in the arts for the next four years remains to be seen. But what was clear Monday in the wake of Streep's galvanizing speech is that the clash is just getting started. In a night where the song-and-dance ode to musicals "La La Land" set a Globes record with seven wins, including best picture, musical or comedy, Streep's speech had the largest impact.

"There has never been anyone like Meryl," applauded Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter. "I've never admired you more!" tweeted Sally Field. "Nearly without voice, her voice has never been so strong," lauded Sharon Stone. "Thank you, Meryl," wrote director Darren Aronofsky.

George Clooney at a screening Monday in London defended Streep's right to speak her mind: "It's her right, and I support her right forever - as much as it's everyone else's right to say she can't say it."

Political speeches at an award show - a little-loved, often ridiculed tradition - have seldom reverberated so strongly. Streep largely argued for empathy, inclusivity and the arts. And she claimed Hollywood wasn't a bastion of elites, but "a bunch of people from other places." Streep didn't use Trump's name, but spoke directly about him.