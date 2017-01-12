|
Rufus returns
AP
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Courtney Gelinas talks with the news media after being reunited with her bear Rufus, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday on Jan. 10. Gelinas, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was traveling home with her family after a Caribbean cruise. They became separated from their belongings as they fled during last week's shooting at the airport in which five people were killed.
