Friday

January, 13, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Knott's Berry Farm to auction memorabilia in March

AP
January 12, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
BUENA PARK, Calif.- Southern California amusement park Knott's Berry Farm plans to sell animatronics and other memorabilia at an auction.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2i9mpwI ) that the 75-year-old theme park is auctioning more than 200 items at a sale in March.

The items listed for sale include a Model T Ford, Snoopy's roadster, two hearses from the park's Halloween Haunt and more than a dozen coin-operated player pianos.

Collector Ken Stack, who is planning to open a theme park museum near Temecula, says the auction will be a great place to pick up more items. He says Knott's Berry Farm is a park many people remember from their childhood.

