US plan to save polar bears falls short: scientist

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Five years ago, in a meeting room in Alaska, two dozen federal wildlife biologists joined other experts to begin formulating a recovery plan for polar bears because the animals' primary habitat, sea ice, was melting beneath their feet in summer.

The planning came with a caveat: It was beyond their control, members said, to recommend rules addressing climate warming — the main threat to the animals — because the agency that oversees polar bears, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, had no jurisdiction over greenhouse gas emissions linked to the warming.

The agency on Monday released the final polar bear recovery plan, which includes provisions for tertiary threats, such as oil spills and excessive hunting. However, it does not push for any action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and bluntly acknowledges the likely outcome for polar bears.

"Short of action that effectively addresses the primary cause of diminishing sea ice, it is unlikely that polar bears will be recovered," the plan states.

Jenifer Kohout, co-chair of the recovery team, said telling the story of the polar bear's plight and the connection to climate warming is the main thrust of the plan.

Long-Term Plan

"In order to recover polar bears, we believe that we have to address the climate change problem over the long-term," she said.

The recovery plan notes positive signs such as emission goals for individual countries expressed in the Paris climate agreement. However, reduction of emissions in the U.S. is in question under a Trump administration that has vowed to revitalize the coal industry and suggested the country should withdraw from global climate accords.

The world's population of polar bears is currently estimated at 22,000 to 31,000.

Two of the 19 subpopulations — the southern Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast and Canada's Western Hudson Bay — are in decline because of sea ice loss.

Shaye Wolf, climate science director for the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the petition to list polar bears as endangered in 2005, said it was commendable that the plan acknowledges polar bears' dismal future.