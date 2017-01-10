|
Steelers assistant coach arrested after game
AP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.
The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.
Police say security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working nearby due to an unruly customer who was allegedly assaulting a doorman. The customer was later identified as Porter.
|
