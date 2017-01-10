Steelers assistant coach arrested after game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police say security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working nearby due to an unruly customer who was allegedly assaulting a doorman. The customer was later identified as Porter.