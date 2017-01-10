Mexico arrests American suspect in shooting case

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- The suspect in the shooting of a U.S. consular official in Mexico's western city of Guadalajara is an American who will be deported back to his country, officials said Sunday.

Hours after authorities announced the suspect's arrest, the attorney general's office and the foreign ministry issued a joint statement saying he would face justice in the United States for the "sordid and cowardly" shooting.

The official was shot on Friday in a brazen attack by a man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform outside a shopping center's garage in Mexico's second biggest city.

Officials have not indicated the possible motive nor revealed the identities of the victim or the suspect.

The suspect was arrested by Mexican authorities in "close collaboration" with the FBI and the U.S. embassy, the joint statement said, without providing more details about the day or circumstances of the capture.

The victim, who was hospitalized, was in stable condition, it said.