Snow day for going outside

AP -- A person crosses the pedestrian bridge in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7. The winter storm that coated parts of the South in snow and ice and has been blamed for at least three deaths has set its sights on New England, where travel conditions have already become treacherous and a chain-reaction accident on a Connecticut road involved nearly two dozen cars. Before the storm churned north along the Atlantic coast, it left icy conditions in Alabama and Mississippi, where a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 10 inches of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.