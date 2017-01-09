News
Communications pick accused of plagiarism

AFP
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- A conservative media personality tapped by the incoming Donald Trump administration for a top communications role was accused Saturday of plagiarizing sections of her 2012 book, CNN reported.

The president-elect has nominated Monica Crowley, a talk-radio host and Fox News commentator, to a senior communications job with the National Security Council.

After reviewing her book "What The (Bleep) Just Happened," CNN reported finding some 50 sections copied — some with minor changes — from news articles, websites, think-tank reports and Wikipedia.

A section on Keynesian economics, for example, came almost directly from a 2009 article published on investopedia.com.

The Trump team defended Crowley in a statement, saying her "exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the administration."

