Monday

January, 9, 2017

Fuel fury in Mexico

AP
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
AP -- Supermarket displays stand empty and looted following protests caused by a 20 percent hike in gasoline prices, in Veracruz, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 7. The Interior Department reported that more than 1,500 people have been detained for looting or disturbances nationwide since protests began early in the week.
