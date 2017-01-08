News
2 men killed on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

AP
January 8, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
MEXICO CITY -- Authorities say two men have been shot to death on a beach in Mexico's once-glamorous Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The two were shot several times Friday, apparently with pistols. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the victims did not appear to be tourists.

Killings occur frequently in the poorer neighborhoods of Acapulco, but seldom on the city's beaches. The beach in question is mainly used by local residents, not foreign tourists.

The most recent spate of beach killings was in early 2016, when two people were shot dead on a nearby stretch of beach, and a vendor was fatally shot by a man who then escaped on a Jet Ski.

