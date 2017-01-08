|
'Don't be afraid'
AP
January 8, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Michelle Obama gives her final speech as first lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6. Before the tearful goodbye, there were words of encouragement for young people. "Don't be afraid," she said. "To the young people out there, do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don't matter or like you don't have a place in our American story, because you do," Mrs. Obama said. "And you have a right to be exactly who you are."
