US intel backs case for Russian poll hack

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. intelligence community released Friday a dossier of evidence to bolster its case that Russia's President Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump win the White House.

The declassified file, based on a more detailed secret report presented to both President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump, contained little that had not been previously leaked.

The bulk of the report seeks through open-source information to demonstrate that Russian state media followed a pro-Trump line through the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

The sources and methods of the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency are protected in the report, which will not convince all skeptics.

But it lays out publicly, for the first time, a clear case that the Kremlin picked a side in the poll — even if it does not attempt to prove that Putin swung what was a tight result.

Key Allegations

The report assesses "with high confidence" that Putin himself ordered an "influence campaign" to denigrate Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost Republican rival Trump.

An annex to the report reveals that when U.S. intelligence assigns "high confidence" to an allegation it is based on "high-quality information from multiple sources."

Putin did this, the report alleges, to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic world order and expose alleged U.S. hypocrisy in embarrassing the Kremlin after the Panama Papers leak.

Putin also had a personal grudge against Clinton, the report alleges, because he blames her for fomenting 2011 protests against his rule while she was U.S. secretary of state.