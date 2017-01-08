Inmates beheaded in fresh Brazil prison violence

BOA VISTA, Brazil -- Brazil was hit Friday by its second eruption of grisly prison violence this week, as inmates beheaded and mutilated fellow prisoners at a northern jail, leaving at least 33 dead.

Pictures taken by a police officer at the scene showed bloodied, mangled bodies piled in a concrete hallway at the Monte Cristo Farm Penitentiary (PAMC) in Roraima state.

Many of the victims were beheaded, disemboweled or dismembered, said officials.

The state government said the situation was now "under control."

The latest unrest came days after jailed gang members killed 56 rivals in a 17-hour bloodbath Sunday and Monday at a prison in Manaus, the capital of the neighboring state of Amazonas.

Unlike that incident, Friday's violence did not appear to be an all-out riot but rather a rapid early morning attack by one group of inmates against another, lasting less than an hour, a local government spokeswoman told AFP.

Most of the killings were carried out with knives, she said. No firearms have been found inside the prison so far.

It is the latest orgy of violence inside Brazil's overcrowded and underfunded jails.

President Michel Temer is under growing pressure over the issue.

After facing criticism for his slow reaction to the Manaus riot, Temer released a statement Friday saying he "deplores" the latest killings.

On Thursday, Temer announced the federal government would spend US$250 million to build at least one new prison in each of Brazil's 26 states.

Rights activists however questioned whether more prisons were the answer.