Declassified US intel backs case for Russian poll hack

WASHINGTON -- The US intelligence community released Friday a dossier of evidence to bolster its case that Russia's President Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump win the White House.

The declassified file, based on a more detailed secret report presented to both President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump, contained little that had not been previously leaked.

The bulk of the report seeks through open-source information to demonstrate that Russian state media followed a pro-Trump line through the campaign leading up to the November 8 election.

The sources and methods of the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency are protected in the report, which will not convince all skeptics.

But it lays out publicly, for the first time, a clear case that the Kremlin picked a side in the poll -- even if it does not attempt to prove that Putin swung what was a tight result.

The report assesses "with high confidence" that Putin himself ordered an "influence campaign" to denigrate Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost Republican rival Trump.

(An annex to the report reveals that when US intelligence assigns "high confidence" to an allegation it is based on "high-quality information from multiple sources.")

Putin did this, the report alleges, to undermine the US-led liberal democratic world order and expose alleged US hypocrisy in embarrassing the Kremlin after the Panama Papers leak.

Putin also had a personal grudge against Clinton, the report alleges, because he blames her for fomenting 2011 protests against his rule while she was US secretary of state.

The campaign was, according to the report, "multi-faceted" -- involving covert methods such as computer hacking and overt ones such as media propaganda and paid social media "trolls."

The report assesses that from July 2015 and until at least July 2016 the GRU, Russian military intelligence, hacked email accounts owned by Democratic Party officials and politicians.

This information thus gleaned, some of it embarrassing or compromising to the authors, was then leaked through WikiLeaks, the Guccifer 2.0 online persona, DCLeaks.com and intermediaries.

From 2014, Russian hackers probed systems used by US electoral boards, but the Department of Homeland Security assesses that they did not breach vote tallying equipment.