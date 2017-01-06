Minnesota man drowns trying to save son

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 61-year-old Minnesota man who was a longtime employee at Public Radio International drowned in Puerto Rico while trying to save his son, officials and his employer said Wednesday.

Vidal Morales Guzman was vacationing with his family on the U.S. territory's north coast when he tried to help his 19-year-old son, Public Radio International said.

Authorities said Morales drowned Monday afternoon in rough seas off a popular beach called Poza Las Mujeres.

Police, who described the struggling youth as Morales' stepson, said Morales was swept away, but the youth managed to grab onto a rock and was saved after yelling for help.

Police said several people on the beach helped pull Morales out of the water, but he died before arriving at a nearby hospital.

Morales worked in Minneapolis as a client relations manager for PRI, where he spent 22 years. Alisa Miller, CEO of PRI, said he participated in the launch of the flagship show, "PRI's The World."

She said he loved broadcasting.

"The circumstances of his death speak to the man he was," she said. "He was a kind, funny, enthusiastic proponent of all that public radio is and could be ... I personally always loved to hear his infectious laugh."