Trump doubtful as US spy chiefs to testify

WASHINGTON -- Top U.S. spy chiefs will testify in Congress Thursday on alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election as President-elect Donald Trump continued to question intelligence that Moscow was behind the hacking of Democratic party computers.

The American public could get a better idea of the strength of the evidence on the alleged hacking as the Senate Armed Services Committee holds a hearing led by strong Russia critic John McCain, who on Wednesday called Moscow's actions to subvert the U.S. presidential vote an "act of war."

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers are due to testify amid a heated rift between Trump and the intelligence bodies he will rely upon for crucial advice when he becomes president on Jan. 20.

In tweets this week, Trump ridiculed the CIA and FBI conclusions, which are supported by outgoing President Barack Obama, that hackers working at the bidding of the Russian government stole embarrassing Democratic Party documents from the party's computers and leaked the via WikiLeaks to undermine the presidential campaign of Trump rival Hillary Clinton.

Referring to a planned presentation to him by intelligence chiefs, Trump tweeted: "The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

He then added to the insult by citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in his dismissal of the findings of multiple U.S. agencies that Russia was behind the hacking.

"Julian Assange said 'a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta' — why was DNC so careless?" Trump said, referring to the thousands of emails and documents robbed from the computers of the Democratic National Committee and from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.

Intel Agency Shakeup Looming?

Trump's taunts have boosted pressure on the White House, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Director of National Intelligence to back up their claims last month that the Russian government was behind the hacking, intentionally divulging the documents via aWikiLeaks to disrupt the election and help Trump.

The intelligence chiefs and Obama have pointed the finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying no such operation could go on in Moscow without the highest level of approval.