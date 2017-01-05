Hollywood sign could get extra security in wake of prank

LOS ANGELES -- Days after a prankster scaled a fence and altered the iconic Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD," the agency that maintains and secures landmark said it will explore boosting security.

Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said he plans to meet with police officials to be debriefed on the matter and explore ways to prevent similar acts.

"The surveillance system is like a chain," Baumgart told the Los Angeles Times.

"The chain is only as good as its weakest link, so as we study this — the prankster coming in, how he or she slipped through — we will determine this week where the link was that was weak, then we will upgrade there."

Police began investigating after a person used giant tarps to turn two of the iconic sign's white O's into e's sometime on New Year's Eve or early New Year's Day.

The prankster, dressed in black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, officials said Sunday. However, police have called off a search for suspects.