News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 4, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Toddler boy pushes fallen dresser off twin brother in video

AP
January 4, 2017, 2:06 pm TWN
OREM, Utah -- A 2-year-old boy in Utah has been caught on a nanny cam saving his twin brother by pushing a fallen dresser off him.

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.

The boys' mother, Kayli Shoff, tells KUTV-TV that she didn't hear the dresser falling and only saw what happened after watching the video.

The boys' father posted a link to the video on Facebook on Sunday. He wrote that his son is OK and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search